Celebrity Sisters

By Michelle Lanz

For some celebrities, being in the public eye is a family affair. Click through to see which famous ladies share their fame with their sisters.

Tamera and Tia Mowry

Who would have thought that those two cute kids from "Sister, Sister" would still be in showbiz today? It's not every day that a kid actor can parlay a young career into a lifelong one, but with their reality show on the Style network, "Tia & Tamera," the Mowry sisters have managed to do it twice. Also, they don't seem to age, which we'd say was unfair, but we like them so much they get a pass.