See How Heidi Klum, Katy Perry and More Celebs Are Celebrating the Fourth of July 2013
By Marisa Laudadio
How did the rich and famous celebrate America's birthday? Just like everyone else: at the beach like Heidi Klum and Rob Kardashian, in the kitchen like Vanessa Lachey, and goin' fishin' like Chris Daughtry. Some celebs -- we're talking about you, Katy Perry and Vanessa Hudgens -- even got special manicures to mark the U-S of A's big day.
Paris Hilton and Christina Milian have fun at a Fourth of July party in Malibu, Calif., on July 4, 2013.
