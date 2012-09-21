Celebs drinking beer

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Now that it's finally October, the holiday season is fast approaching. But before we celebrate Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's Eve, we must first observe the most important holiday of all, a time-honored and sacred holiday: Oktoberfest.

For more than 200 years, beer lovers around the world have gathered in Germany for the 16-day festival, donning their best lederhosen and bidding their liver functionality auf Wiedersehen. While not all of us can make the trek to experience the real deal, we're more than happy to exploit our minimal German heritage from the comfort of our own backyards.

So pop open a bottle of your favorite pumpkin lager and click through to see some of your favorite stars getting into the holiday spirit early and throwing back a cold one, just like Joseph Gordon-Levitt did during an L.A. Lakers playoff game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Keep clicking for more beer-loving celebs ...