Michael Kors' eponymous clothing line keeps growing in popularity, especially when it comes to its celebrity following.

In NYC Wednesday, stylish A-listers including Jessica Alba, Debra Messing, Stacy Keibler and even Kors' Project Runway co-star Nina Garcia showed support for his fall/winter 2012 collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

"He always just knows how to make a woman feel like a woman -- his clothes always make me feel so beautiful," Messing told Us Weekly, adding that the bright fuchsia number she was wearing "is so strong and alive and vibrant that I just can't help but feel beautiful in it."

"I just picked it because I love the cut and the color and I've always been such a huge fan of his stuff," Keibler commented about the taupe form-fitting sheath she sported in the front row.

Explaining how she chose to wear Kors' teal and black mini, Alba said, "I just put it on and we (referring to her stylist Brad) thought it was a great fit and very sexy.

