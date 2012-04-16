Celebs in Financial Trouble

paula patton robbin thicke debt

By Laura Blum

Tax season isn't miserable just for us normal folks: Stars have as much trouble getting their finances in line as we do. As it turns out, fame can't shield you from home foreclosures, bankruptcies and tax liens. From Fantasia Barrino to Teresa Giudice, check out the celebs who are really hurting this April 17.

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton made big bucks in 2009-10, but the singer-actress duo seems to have forgotten an important side effect of income: taxes. In December 2010, the IRS imposed a tax lien on their Los Angeles home for the nearly $500,000 debt. According to TMZ, they've paid off half that amount and are still working on clearing the slate.