It's rock week on "Dancing with the Stars" and the celebs kicked up their heels to rock 'n roll as they took the dance floor.

The style of the night was Spanish, as each pair performed either the tango or the paso doble.

First up were Audrina Patridge and Tony Dovolani with a paso doble that earned a 24. Judge Len Goodman told Audrina, "To be honest, you're getting on my nerves a bit. … You've got the potential [but] ... every week it lacks the character of the dance." Judge Carrie Ann Inaba somewhat agreed, but also enthused, "The improvement that you've shown since week one when you came out here is ridiculous."

Next came Kyle Massey and Lacey Schwimmer, whose tango earned a score of 23. Judge Bruno Tonioli said, "Much, much better! Way to go." Carrie Ann commented, "I love how you always throw in the Kyle style." It was unanimous, as Len said, "I'm not gonna sack you, I'm gonna back you tonight."

Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough's paso doble earned the scorn of the judges, and a score of 20. Carrie Ann said, "I don't know what's happening, you're like the chosen one but something's going terribly wrong." For his part, Bruno said, "That was like a woman on the edge of a nervous breakdown."

Cheryl Burke and Rick Fox's tango universally won over the judges, earning a 24. Len called it an "excellent job," while Carrie Ann used the term "amazing." Bruno crowed, "It was like a Mohican on the war path!"

Bristol Palin and Mark Ballas earned their highest score ever: a 23 for their tango. Carrie Ann called the performance "ridiculously amazing." Len decreed: "Last week, a chimp, [this week] almost a champ." Bruno told Bristol, "You're all woman."

Anna Trebunskaya and Kurt Warner's paso doble earned the lowest score of the night, a 23. Len said, "It just didn't come off. You looked awkward doing it, I felt awkward watching it." Carrie Ann thought the dance "didn't really have a lot of polish," while Bruno pointed out, "The problem is, you look like you were doing karate instead of Spanish dances."

Brandy and Maksim Chmerkovskiy saved the best score for last, earning a 26 for their tango. Carrie Ann said the dance gave her "goosebumps all over [her] arms," while Len declared that it was "the dance of the night."

Last up, all the dancers came back to the floor for a rock n' roll marathon in which all the couples would keep dancing until the judges eliminated them. The couples were eliminated in the following order: Kurt and Anna (4 points), Bristol and Mark (5 points), Rick and Cheryl (6 points), Kyle and Lacey (7 points), Audrina and Tony (8 points), Jennifer and Derek (9 points) and Brandy and Maks (10 points).

Tune in to "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night on ABC to see who will be the next to go home!

