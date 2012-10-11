Celebs Looking Grumpy

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Sometimes life is tough -- even for the rich and famous. They may have millions of dollars, personal assistants, and private jets, but no matter who you are, things don't always go your way. (And if there's any group of people who know how to complain extra loud when things go wrong, it's the Hollywood elite!) From Rihanna to Jennifer Love Hewitt, see who else looks like they might want to take a moment to let out their frustrations!

RELATED: 2012's Hottest Summer Couples

We'd be miserable, too, if we had to splash around in New York's East River all day. Mila Kunis looked particularly unhappy during a break from shooting her upcoming film "The Angriest Man in Brooklyn" on Sept. 25, 2012. Maybe she just remembered her boyfriend is technically still married!