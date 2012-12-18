Jessica Alba's Grumpy Gaze, and More Grouchy Celebs

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Who has the winter blues? If these pics are any indication: Mila Kunis, Jessica Alba, Kristen Bell, and more of our favorite celebs. While we're happy to admit that bad timing -- and not necessarily seasonal depression -- could be to blame for the long faces, we're counting these stars among December's grumpiest-looking celebs nonetheless! Click through to see who else could use an extra boost of holiday cheer.

"Where's my assistant?!" thought a frustrated Jessica Alba in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2012. "I can't possibly be expected to carry my own lunch!"

