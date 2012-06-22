Celebs Making Faces at Paparazzi

By Molly McGonigle

Once you become a star, the paparazzi will follow you everywhere. Sometimes celebs strike back at pesky photographers by making silly, angry or plain weird faces at them to try to ruin their photos. Well, the jokes on them, since most of the time those photos turn out pretty darn funny. Click through to see celebs and their kids making faces for the paparazzi.

Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina, has clearly taken a page out of her mom's no-nonsense book by sticking her tongue out at the photographers following her while she visits her mom on-set.