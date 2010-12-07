Leaders and Hollywood celebs alike are paying tribute to Elizabeth Edwards, who lost her six-year battle with cancer Tuesday morning. A best-selling author and furniture store owner, the 61-year-old was surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her passing.

"Elizabeth Edwards fought a brave battle against a terrible, ravaging disease that takes too many lives every day," said Vice President Joe Biden, 68, in a statement. "She was an inspiration to all who knew her, and to those who felt they knew her."

Biden wasn't the only political heavyweight to comment on the 61-year-old's legacy: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also expressed her condolences shortly in a written statement.

"America has lost a passionate advocate for building a more humane and just society, for reforming our health-care system, and for finding a cure for cancer once and for all," Clinton, 63, said. "But the Edwards family and her legion of friends have lost so much more -- a loving mother, constant guardian, and wise counselor."

"Our thoughts are with the Edwards family at this time, and with all those people across the country who met Elizabeth over the years and found an instant friend -- someone who shared their experiences and offered empathy, understanding and hope."

Edwards also received an outpouring of support from celebrities on Twitter. Here's what they had to say:

- Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star star Dina Manzo: Another wonderful life taken by this horrific disease...RIP Elizabeth Edwards : (

- Bravo's Andy Cohen: RIP Elizabeth Edwards. She went through so much!

- Actress Alyssa Milano: Rest in peace, Elizabeth Edwards.

- New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight: So sad that Elizabeth Edwards has passed!

- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak: Sad! RT @marcmalkin: CNN reporting Elizabeth Edwards has died. Sad. Really sad.

