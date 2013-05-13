Entertainment Tonight.

Angelina Jolie, 38, took to the NY Times to reveal that she underwent a preventive double mastectomy back in April. The brunette-beauty reveals that she decided to have the surgery after she learned that she was at high risk for both breast and ovarian cancer. Having lost her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, to breast cancer and knowing the pain of such a loss, Jolie said she did not want her children to ever have to suffer like she did.

"My mother fought cancer for almost a decade and died at 56. She held out long enough to meet the first of her grandchildren and to hold them in her arms. But my other children will never have the chance to know her and experience how loving and gracious she was," Jolie opens the article with.

"We often speak of "Mommy's mommy," and I find myself trying to explain the illness that took her away from us. They have asked if the same could happen to me. I have always told them not to worry, but the truth is I carry a "faulty" gene, BRCA1, which sharply increases my risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer."

Jolie said she decided to open up about the surgery because she wanted to educate and empower other women who might be at risk to do the same. The Girl, Interrupted actress will be joining the likes of Christina Applegate, Sharon Osbourne, Wanda Sykes, Kathy Bates, Montel Williams and Giuliana Rancic all of whom had double mastectomies.

As word spread about the Academy Award winning actresses' decision to have the preventive surgery, celebrities took to Twitter to show their support for Jolie's brave choice to share her story. Among the tweets of support includes E! host Giuliana Rancic, 38, who underwent a double mastectomy in December 2012 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2011.

The E! beauty opened up to Glamour magazine about her recovery shortly after the surgery.

"At first I didn't want to look in the mirror, because I felt like, 'I'm getting better every day and this is about my health, so I shouldn't get bogged down by what I see in the mirror?'" she told the magazine. "I knew I wasn't going to look like a bikini model, so why look? Why even put the image in my head"

Here is what some of Jolie's celebrity supporters had to say:

Mindy Kaling ?@mindykaling @nytopinion: Angelina Jolie on why she had a double mastectomy, and how it can save lives: http:/yti.ms/19l8bbZ " a must-read for women!

Giuliana Rancic ?@GiulianaRancic Angelina Jolie reveals double mastectomy. Proud of her for using her incredible platform to educate women: http://nyti.ms/19l8bbZ

Amanda de Cadenet ?@amandadecadenet Brave decision. @nytopinion: Angelina Jolie on why she had a double mastectomy, and how it can save lives: http://nyti.ms/19l8bbZ

Richard Roeper ?@richardroeper Support and prayers for Angelina and all women faced with that unimaginably tough choice. #brave

rob delaney ?@robdelaney My friend did this too. RT @nytopinion: Angelina Jolie on why she had double mastectomy & how it can save lives: http://nyti.ms/19l8bbZ

Kristen Bell ?@IMKristenBell An admirable op ed by Angelina Jolie: http://www.nytimes.com/2013/05/14/opinion/my-medical-choice.html?_r=0 …

Nia Vardalos ?@NiaVardalos A moment of quiet respect for Angelina Jolie's candor and all women's bravery in facing this choice: http://nyti.ms/17o4k1m

Marlee Matlin ?@MarleeMatlin Brave, honest, strong. Angelina Jolie gets a double mastectomy. Agree with @niavardalos - quiet respect for her http://insidemovies.ew.com/2013/05/14/angelina-jolie-cancer-double-mastectomy/ …

Dr Drew ?@drdrew Very courageous RT @MicahNR: @drdrew @Loveline @MikeCatherwood MT Angelina Jolie had a double mastectomy. http://www.nytimes.com/2013/05/14/opinion/my-medical-choice.html?_r=0 …

soleil moon frye ?@moonfrye My Medical Choice by Angelina Jolie. Read this,re-tweet it, share it with friends & family. Awareness can save lives http://nyti.ms/10U9HwL

Bret Hedican ?@BretHedican Wow, Angelina Jolie, beautiful & brave! #inspirational http://www.nytimes.com/2013/05/14/opinion/my-medical-choice.html?_r=1& …

David Krumholtz ?@DaveKrumholtz Now, Angelina Jolie truly is the most beautiful woman in the world. http://nyti.ms/10U9HwL

Adam Shankman ?@adammshankman Beautiful and brave article by #angelinajolie #cancerprevention My Medical Choice - http://NYTimes.com http://www.nytimes.com/2013/05/14/opinion/my-medical-choice.html …

