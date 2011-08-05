While it's true that many stars love budget-friendly beauty products, they also have access to -- not to mention the big bank accounts to pay for -- outrageously expensive spa treatments and super pricey potions.

Friends With Benefits star Mila Kunis, 27, recently made news for treating herself to a $7,000 facial from celebrity aesthetician Scott-Vincent Borba. The uber luxe procedure, known as the HD Diamond and Ruby and Diamond Peel, uses tiny precious stones as antioxidants for the skin, reports ELLE.com.

Angelina Jolie, 36, is said to keep her famous face looking flawless with La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, which costs $710 for a 100ml container. The cream contains the eggs of Baerii sturgeon, a protein-rich ingredient that helps moisturize and firm the skin. PHOTOS: Brangelina's adorable brood

And Gwyneth Paltrow, who's known for enjoying the finer things in life, has been using a snake venom cream for years. At $185 for a 1 oz. container, Sylvia Dakar’s UltraLuxe-9 products contain a synthetic venom that is said to have a similar (but gentler) paralyzing effect on the skin as a snake bite—essentially reptilian Botox. Who knows if it really works, but the 38-year-old actress looks undeniably amazing for her age.

