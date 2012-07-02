Emancipated Minors: The Celebrity Edition

By Terry Estudillo

As kids, most of us have wished at one point or another that our parents would dissolve into thin air and we could be free to eat as much ice cream and play as many video games as we pleased. But some people take that wish to another level and get legally emancipated from their folks. In honor of Independence Day, Wonderwall is rounding up celebs like Michelle Williams, Alicia Silverstone and others who famously decided as teens to go their own way.

As a child in San Diego, Michelle Williams was very close to her parents; her mother home-schooled her after she left school to free up more time for auditioning. After starring in a 1994 production of "Lassie" at age 14, the future Oscar nominee decided to become emancipated as a way of sidestepping child labor laws. At 15, she moved to Burbank, Calif., and the decision paid off -- soon she was cast in "Dawson's Creek," the hit WB series that would launch her career.