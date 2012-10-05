Celebs Whose Families Work For The Church

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Well, we know these stars didn't sell their souls to the devil for fame, fortune, and darn good looks! From Katy Perry and Julia Roberts to the Jonas Brothers and the Simpson sisters, when these stars need spiritual guidance, they need look no further than their own families. In honor of Clergy Appreciation Month this October, click through to see which celebs have family members who work for the church.

Katy Perry's parents, Keith and Mary Hudson, are both evangelical ministers, who run Keith Hudson Ministries and, according to their website, "travel throughout the USA and the world encouraging people through preaching and the prophetic to reach for a deeper relationship with the Lord." Katy has been vocal about her strict, religious upbringing -- her first foray into music was even a gospel album. So it's safe to say that when the pop star first kissed a girl, she may have liked it, but her parents weren't too thrilled. Katy's father has been honest about his initial concerns regarding how Katy's controversial lyrics would affect his church. "I was a little concerned, yeah, cause I thought my ministry, after 30-something years, is over," Keith said in his daughter's documentary, "Katy Perry: Part of Me." He added, "But, you know what? Never had a problem." Now Katy's parents thank their daughter for teaching them about accepting other cultures and lifestyles.