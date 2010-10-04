Celebrity Psychic Friend Network

By Rebecca Silverstein

Think about all the decisions you make: What to wear, where to work, whom to date. Now imagine having to make all those decisions with the whole world watching you. Pretty scary, huh? Maybe that's why so many celebs turn to psychics to help guide them. Check out which stars have a psychic on speed dial.

Jennifer Aniston

Jen's go-to medium is Rebecca Rosen, author of the book "Spirited: Connect to the Guides All Around You." Jen loves Rebecca so much that she's turned Courteney Cox Arquette on to her too. But even if you're willing to shell out $500 for an hour of her services, don't expect her to fit you in anytime soon: There's a three-year waiting list to see Rosen.

