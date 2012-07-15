Celeste Holm, who rose to fame thanks to her role in Broadway's Oklahoma!, died Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reports. She was 95.

Passing away at her apartment near New York City's Central Park, Holm had been hospitalized for dehydration two weeks before her death after a fire broke out in her building, in the unit owned by Robert De Niro.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in 2012

According to her great-niece, Amy Phillips, the actress was surrounded by her husband, Frank Basile and other relatives and friends when she died. "I think she wanted to be here, in her home, among her things, with people who loved her," Phillips told the L.A. Times.

PHOTOS: Most memorable screen sirens

In addition to her role as Ado Annie on Broadway, Holm was also known for 1947's Gentleman's Agreement, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She costarred with Bette Davis in 1950's All About Eve, and earned industry accolades for her TV work in Insight and Backstairs at the White House.

PHOTOS: Stars in their golden years

Married five times, Holm is survived by current husband, opera singer Basile -- whom she wed on her 87th birthday -- two sons and three grandchildren.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Celeste Holm, Oscar-winning Actress, Dies at 95