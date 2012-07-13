Oscar-winning actress Celeste Holm is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

The 95-year-old was admitted to New York's Roosevelt Hospital with dehydration two weeks ago and she had a heart attack while in the facility.

Holm's husband Frank Basile, 49, is caring for his wife as she recovers and is planning for her recuperation at their home.

He tells New York Post gossip column Page Six, "There were some setbacks in the hospital. She championed through and maintained her dignity. But there have been some irrevocable situations, and we are now going home.

"She has some damage to the heart. It is not supporting itself the way it did before the hospital. I am taking her home to love her and to comfort her and to make these days as peaceful as possible.

"I told her I wanted to have more good memories together, and she held me and she said, 'That's a good memory.' Celeste told me she always remained happy because she chose to only remember the good things."

Holm won an Academy Award for 1947's "Gentleman's Agreement."