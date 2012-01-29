Celine Dion showed a little too much leg on Friday night, E! News reports, when she hit the stage in a short dress and accidentally flashed the crowd during her performance at the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival in Jamaica.

"The short gold dress was Balmain....was that short enough?" Dion reportedly said with a laugh when "The Trend," a fashion series on Zappos Couture, asked Celine about her fashion choices.

"Because normally when people are level the length is fine. But people were like this (looks up).... So it was like I didn't think of the people downstairs and me there," the 43-year-old singer continued.

Dion, who gave birth to twins Eddy and Nelson 14 months ago, later changed into a more conservative outfit.