The cause of Whitney Houston's death remains under investigation -- but according to Celine Dion, this case is already closed.

Speaking via phone on Monday's Good Morning America (she called the late icon "an amazing inspiration") the "My Heart Will Go On" singer didn't mince words looking back on Houston's legendary career and troubled later life.

"It's just really unfortunate that drugs, bad people, bad influences took over her dreams, her motherhood," the French-Canadian star, 43, said of Houston, who famously fessed up in a 2002 interview with Diane Sawyer about using cocaine, marijuana and pills. "When you think about Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson . . . To get into drugs like that for whatever reason--because of stress, bad influence, whatever."

Dion lamented that her immensely talented idol, who left behind daughter Bobbi Kristina, apparently succumbed like other superstars before her. "What happens when you have everything? Love, support, motherhood…Something happens that I don't understand. That's why I'm scared of show business, of drugs and hanging out. That's why I don't go to parties!"

