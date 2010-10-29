Although Celine Dion is celebrating last Saturday's birth of healthy twin boys Eddy and Nelson, the singer recently revealed a heartbreaking loss during the pregnancy.

During an extended Quebec TV interview taped 10 days before she gave birth, Dion confessed that she was originally carrying triplets, not twins.

Dion, 42, explained in the special (which aired on Thursday) that the heart of the third fetus stopped beating soon after she learned she was expecting.

"He chose to let go to give space to his brothers to grow," Dion said of the unborn child. A rep for Dion confirmed this to E! News.

Dion and Angelil, 68, have been frank about their struggles to conceive. Eddy and Nelson were successfully conceived following five failed attempts at in vitro fertilization.

Angelil told the Canadian TV show "we were crying" when the first twin was born last Saturday. "We were both thinking about the time it took," he said. "We are very lucky, very privileged and very fortunate to have these boys."

The little boys join big brother Rene-Charles, 9.

