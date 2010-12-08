By Kat Giantis

Snoozing is a luxury Celine Dion can no longer afford.

"I don't know how women do it," the chanteuse, 42, tells Hello! Canada of her sleep-deprived life with six-week-old twins Nelson and Eddy, who make their debut this week in a 20-page spread (People magazine also scored snaps of the fraternal double bundles of joy).

And it doesn't look like Celine has her 68-year-old husband, Rene Angelil, to keep her company during those midnight (and 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.) feedings.

"Every day Rene asks, 'Did you sleep well?'" she shares. "I'm like, 'You must be kidding! There is no sleep!'"

RELATED: See the celebrity babies of 2010

Dion, who poses with her family at their expansive estate on Jupiter Island, Fla., has quickly learned how to multitask with the tots.

"I nurse both babies at the same time," she says. "I'm in my pajamas until lunchtime, and there's no time to shower."

Not that the singer is complaining. After all, the couple struggled through six rounds of IVF before conceiving.

"It was a very emotional moment, and even though we didn't speak to each other, we were both thinking about the time it took," acknowledges Angelil. "We are very lucky, very privileged and very fortunate to have these boys."

That, of course, includes 9-year-old son Rene-Charles, who cradles his new brothers in a photo from the shoot.

RELATED: Midlife Moms: Stars who got a stork visit after 40

Nelson and Eddy, who are named after Nelson Mandela and Celine's longtime music producer (and father figure) Eddy Marnay, respectively, are already revealing their distinctive personalities.

"They are very different. Nelson is Angelil, Eddy is Dion," laughs the Grammy winner, who will go back to work on March 15 as she launches her new Las Vegas stage show. "Eddy is my smallest, very delicate and needs to be cuddled a lot. And Nelson is darker and very loud, in a good way. He's my bear, my big boy."

Kvells Celine to People, "The love and what I feel inside, what we have accomplished -- I don't know how to put it into words. It's bigger than life itself."

Read more Hot Gossip