At almost four-months-old, Celine Dion's twin sons are already on the fast track to preschool.

On Monday's episode of the "Oprah Winfrey" show, the French-Canadian singer, 43, reveals that her boys are already growing up bilingual.

"We mainly speak French to them," Dion tells Winfrey of her tots, named after civil rights icon Nelson Mandela and French songwriter Eddy Marnay. "And they speak French to us, too," she jokes.

"They wave, they speak French -- they've got it all," the Grammy-winning singer says.

Dion and husband Rene Angelil, 68, conceived Nelson and Eddy after five failed IVF attempts. The boys were born Oct. 23 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and join older brother Rene-Charles, 9.

"When Saturday at 11:11 came, and they showed us the first baby that was crying, we were crying," Angelil confessed to Canadian TV show etalk after the babies' birth. "It was a very emotional moment, and even though we didn't speak to each other, we were both thinking about the time it took. We are very lucky, very privileged and very fortunate to have these boys."

More on Wonderwall:

Celine's twins make their Vegas debut

Stork Report: Hollywood's Many Moms-To-Be

Javier Bardem Gets Emotional About Newborn Son and Penelope Cruz

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Hollywood's baby boom!

PHOTOS: Celeb moms' words of wisdom

PHOTOS: Wow! Sneak a peek at Celine's dream home