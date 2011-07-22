Celine Dion isn't amused by a parody site entitled "Ridiculous Pictures of Celine Dion."

According to blog owner Nick Angiolillo, the 43-year-old singer "found our blog, and she didn't like it," he writes. (Prior to its closure, the site featured photos of Dion making silly facial expressions.) "We just got a letter from Celine's lawyers that the blog has to be shut down."

"Though this blog is well within the realm of 'fair use,' I don't have the money or time to get a lawyer to respond," Angiolillo added. "The dream is over."

Fortunately for Angiolillo, his blogging days are far from over: He still runs the blog Star Jones in Hats, which features images of the TV personality wearing over-the-top headpieces.