NEW YORK (AP) -- Photographs by Chinese artist Liu Xia (lee-OW' zah) will be shown at Columbia University next month. She's the wife of imprisoned 2010 Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo (Lee-OW' Zawh-BOH').

The photos were smuggled out of China just before Liu was placed under house arrest after her husband won the Nobel.

The exhibition runs from Feb. 9 to March 1 on the New York City campus. It's the only U.S. location where it'll be held.

Liu's works are censored in her native country.

The series of 25 photos depict life-like dolls in various settings. One shows her husband holding a doll. In another, a tied-up doll sits in front of an open book.

The Boulogne (boo-LOHN'-yu) Museum outside Paris exhibited them in the fall.

Liu Xiaobo was imprisoned in 2009 to 11years for urging democratic reform.

Online:

http: //www.italianacademy.columbia.edu