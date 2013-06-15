LOS ANGELES (AP) — A look at key moments this past week in the wrongful death trial in Los Angeles between Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, and concert giant AEG Live LLC, and what is expected at court in the week ahead:

THE CASE

Jackson's mother wants a jury to determine that the promoter of Jackson's planned comeback concerts didn't properly investigate Dr. Conrad Murray, who a criminal jury convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Jackson's June 2009 death. AEG's attorney says the case is about personal choice, namely Jackson's decision to have Murray serve as his doctor and give him doses of a powerful anesthetic as a sleep aid. Millions, possibly billions, of dollars are at stake.

WHAT HAPPENED THIS PAST WEEK

— AEG Live CEO Randy Phillips told jurors he received conflicting information about Jackson's health just days before the singer's death, but was reassured by Jackson's personal physician that everything was fine. Phillips also said he thought Jackson looked good during a meeting five days before he died, alleviating his fears.

— Phillips concluded his testimony after eight days on the stand and pointed questions from Katherine Jackson's attorney about his memory of events. The executive also tried to bolster AEG's contentions that it was Jackson's choice to hire Murray, telling jurors that the singer was a sophisticated, forceful businessman.

WHAT THE JURY SAW

— Several minutes of footage of Jackson spinning and dancing during a rehearsal of his song "Billie Jean" during a "This Is It" rehearsal in June 2009.

— A photo of a slender-looking Jackson in a T-shirt being dwarfed by shoulder elements of a costume he planned to wear. The image was shot on June 19, 2009, the day the singer had to be sent home from rehearsals because he was shivering and unable to eat on his own, according to emails from top tour workers.

QUOTABLE MOMENTS

— "We seem to be talking about Michael like he's the 5-year-old lead singer of the Jackson Five. ... That was not the man I dealt with," Phillips said, describing the singer as a forceful businessman who dictated who he wanted to work with on the tour.

— "You can't give up on people — that's not our job," Phillips said regarding working with entertainers who have documented problems of substance abuse.

OUTSIDE THE COURTROOM

— Authorities released a dispatch call related to the hospitalization of Jackson's 15-year-old daughter, Paris. According to information from sheriff's deputies at the scene, Paris Jackson took 20 Motrin pills and cut her arm with a kitchen knife.

WHAT'S NEXT

— Jurors will likely hear from an expert witness and should see a return of Jackson's makeup artist, Karen Faye, whose cross-examination by an AEG attorney has been delayed by her work schedule and the availability of other witnesses.