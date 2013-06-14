Cesar Millan, no doubt, has a way with dogs. But when it comes to human relations, he's nowhere near as knowledgeable. In a new "Rock Center With Brian Williams" interview, airing Friday, the canine behavior expert, known to fans worldwide as "The Dog Whisperer," talks about his suicide attempt three years ago.

"I took a whole bunch of pills," he said. Millan, 43, explained that he was going through a terrible time in his life: His beloved pit bull, Daddy, had died, and days later, his wife of 16 years told him she wanted a divorce. He also discovered that neglecting his empire (which encompasses books, TV shows and stage shows) had led to a real financial crisis.

"It's like, 'OK, I'm a failure. The reason why this has happened is because of me,'" he said.

Thankfully, his two teenage sons found him and called paramedics. Since then, the TV star has turned around his life. He's repaired his relationship with his sons, who blamed the divorce on him, and is now working on his new series, "Cesar Millan's Leader of the Pack."

"What makes you wise in life is not the successes. It's when you go down and come back," he said.

The interview airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

