While shooting What to Expect When You're Expecting, Chace Crawford gave Anna Kendrick a birthday present she'll never forget.

"We went to the Claremont Lounge, which is like an Atlanta institution," Kendrick revealed at a press junket for the film in Beverly Hills May 5. "It's sort of hilarious: they have, like, 60-year-old women who are strippers. And that's awesome."

"This woman dressed as Little Bo Peep came up to me and said, 'This guy just bought you a lap dance because it's your birthday!' And I didn't really know how to respectfully say, 'No thank you, madam, I'm fine,'" Kendrick, 26, laughed. "But at a certain point I felt like I might hurt her feelings! So I got a lap dance from a 60-year-old woman!"

Crawford, 26, had just as much with Kendrick off camera as he did on. "I remember choreographing how we were going to conceive a child on the hood of a car. We were trying to choreograph that whole little dance, and it was awkward and fun. We just went for it," he said. "She's witty and just a lot of fun to play off of."

What to Expect When Your Expecting is in theaters now. It also features Jennifer Lopez, Rodrigo Santoro, Cameron Diaz, Matthew Morrison, Elizabeth Banks, Ben Falcone, Brooklyn Decker, Harrison Ford, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Chris Rock, Rebel Wilson and Joe Manganiello.

