Chace Crawford is one proud uncle!

The Gossip Girl actor spent his Memorial Day Weekend with the newest member of the Crawford family: his nephew Hawkins Crawford Romo.

"Hawkins is sleeping, how cute :)" the 26-year-old star posted along with an Instagram pic of his sister Candice Crawford and her hubby Tony Romo's newborn son, 7 weeks.

Candice, 24 and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 32, welcomed their new addition (weighed in at 8 lbs. 8 oz.) into the world April 9. Just three weeks later, the former beauty pageant queen made a stunning red carpet return at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC April 27.

Clad in a white, sequined, figure-hugging Mandalay gown, the blonde beauty was all smiles as she posed at the star-studded event alongside her beau and older brother.

A source told Us Weekly of the Texas-native's slim down: "Candice is at the gym, eating healthy within parameters of what she can. She is also breastfeeding."

