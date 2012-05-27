Chace Crawford Shares Adorable Pic of His Nephew, Hawkins Romo
Chace Crawford is one proud uncle!
The Gossip Girl actor spent his Memorial Day Weekend with the newest member of the Crawford family: his nephew Hawkins Crawford Romo.
"Hawkins is sleeping, how cute :)" the 26-year-old star posted along with an Instagram pic of his sister Candice Crawford and her hubby Tony Romo's newborn son, 7 weeks.
Candice, 24 and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 32, welcomed their new addition (weighed in at 8 lbs. 8 oz.) into the world April 9. Just three weeks later, the former beauty pageant queen made a stunning red carpet return at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC April 27.
Clad in a white, sequined, figure-hugging Mandalay gown, the blonde beauty was all smiles as she posed at the star-studded event alongside her beau and older brother.
A source told Us Weekly of the Texas-native's slim down: "Candice is at the gym, eating healthy within parameters of what she can. She is also breastfeeding."
