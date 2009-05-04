Mr. Crawford is going to Washington!

Usmagazine.com has exclusively learned that Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford has been invited to be the guest of the Fox News Channel at Saturday's White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Crawford -- who is currently filming the drama Twelve in New York City -- will join former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin and husband Todd, and actor Matthew Modine, as guests of the channel and their various anchors. Crawford's Gossip costars Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr will also be in attendance.

Comedienne Wanda Sykes will headline the annual black-tie event, to be attended by an expected 2,000 Washington elite and Hollywood celebs.

Last year's event was attended by A-listers including Rosario Dawson, Ashlee Simpson and Lauren Conrad.