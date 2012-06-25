Chad Lowe, Wife Kim Expecting Second Child!
Chad Lowe's brood is getting bigger!
The Pretty Little Liars star and his wife Kim Lowe are set to welcome a new addition to their family in the fall, Us Weekly has learned. The actor first broke the news via Twitter, writing: "Wow! The weather is so beautiful here in SoCal! Seems like a good day to spread some great news... Wait for it...wait for it..."
"My wife Kim and I are expecting our second child this fall! We are beyond thrilled and excited!"
Lowe, 44, has starred on the hit ABC thriller as Byron Montgomery, Aria's father, since 2010. The actor -- who is Rob Lowe's younger brother -- has also appeared on 24, Bones, and ER.
Lowe and his producer spouse married in 2010; the pair are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Mabel.
Prior to tying the knot with Kim (nee Painter), Lowe was married to Hilary Swank for ten years; he and the Oscar winner parted ways in 2007.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chad Lowe, Wife Kim Expecting Second Child!