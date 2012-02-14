Chaka Khan, whose song "I'm Every Woman" was famously covered by Whitney Houston in 1993, is feeling the devastation over the superstar's death. But having known the singer so well, Khan feels deep down inside who is to really blame for the tragedy.

"I stand on, whoever flew her out to perform at that party, should have provided someone to be there," Khan, 58, said on Piers Morgan Tonight. "To somehow, keep the riff-raff out of the situation. To keep the dangerous people away."

The party Khan refers to is Clive Davis' annual Grammys party, where Houston, 48, was scheduled to give a much anticipated performance. And although rehearsals reportedly went swimmingly the evening before, the body of the "Saving All My Love for You" singer was submerged underwater inside a bathroom in her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton Saturday afternoon. (Davis' party went on as planned that evening.)

"I mean, I've cried for her, a lot over the years, so many times," Khan, who has struggled with drug abuse and alcoholism like Houston, said. "In a way I've mourned her, because I felt something was gonna happen because she was so close to the wire."

