The real scene-stealer during American Idol's Wednesday finale? Legendary chanteuse Chaka Khan.

Though she had an engagement and performances from A-listers like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Aerosmith to compete with, the 59-year-old generated plenty of buzz of her own on the red carpet when she showed off a noticeably slimmer figure.

PHOTOS: Amazing Idol makeovers

Prior to heading inside the show, Khan flaunted her tiny waist in skinny-fit printed pants, and a black satin blouse.

During her performance, the Queen of Funk took it up another notch, donning a brown, sequined catsuit to perform a medley of her hits, including "Ain't Nobody," "Through the Fire," and "I'm Every Woman."

PHOTOS: Stars who love their curves

Before the finale, the singer spoke to Zap2It about whether she'd consider a stint as an Idol judge--especially if Jennifer Lopez decides to give up her spot.

"Yeah, I'd do it," she revealed. "They could use some truth up there. A little bit of truth, honesty. I'd like that."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chaka Khan Shows Off Slim Shape During American Idol Finale