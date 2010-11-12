How does Disney Channel plan to keep Demi Lovato's TV show "Sonny with a Chance" afloat while Demi undergoes treatment for "emotional and physical issues"? You might find the answer surprising.

Disney and the program's producers are shifting gears, opting to concentrate on "Sonny"'s show-within-the-show, "So Random!", which combines sketches, music and digital shorts, says Daily Variety.

Thanks to the temporary format tweak, the show's third season can begin filming in January, even if its 18-year-old star isn't ready to return, the trade says.

"This allows her the time she needs to get well, without distraction or pressure," a Disney Channel spokeswoman says. "Again, we extend our ongoing support to Demi and her family as she works to overcome personal issues."

Related stories on ETonline.com:Bristol Palin: I Don't Think Many People Are Sick of Us Yet