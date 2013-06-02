It's a ... girl! Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum welcomed a daughter in London on Thursday, May 30.

Us broke news of the child's birth earlier on Sunday, June 2. No other information has been revealed yet.

Tatum, 33, and Dewan-Tatum, 32, announced they were expecting their first child in December. The couple met on the set of Step Up in 2006, and tied the knot in July 2009.

No doubt Tatum and Dewan-Tatum are enjoying their new addition.

"Channing is going to be the most adorable hands-on daddy ever and do whatever is necessary to make sure Jenna can balance it all," a source tells Us.

