Channing Tatum has shot down tabloid reports suggesting he and his wife are on the verge of an expensive Hollywood divorce.

RELATED: George Clooney's many lady loves

Editors at Star magazine published the story in their latest issue, claiming sources has told them that actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum is tired of her husband's womanizing ways.

But the "22 Jump Street" star has been quick to respond, insisting editors would have been more accurate if they had run a cover story about Big Foot.

RELATED: Celebs without makeup

Taking to his WhoSay.com account, the actor jokes, "'Caught in Three-way with Sasquatch in 7-11 Bathroom!' would be a more accurate headline for @Star_News?'s cover. But this is our world - where mags can concoct outright lies about real people in order to sell it to you as 'journalism'.'"

"Hope we all think hard about what this means and start to demand better. I know we can. Love y'all."

RELATED: Sexy pop culture cowboys

Meanwhile, a representative for the couple adds, "It's disappointing to see another example of Star magazine using outright lies to sell their weekly covers and trying to pass it off as journalism. Their current delusional cover couldn't be further from the truth."

Tatum wed the actress in 2009 and the couple welcomed a baby girl just over a year ago.