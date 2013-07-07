Is Channing Tatum going for Father of the Year award or what? In an adorable photo, the White House Down actor arrived at LAX airport en route to Vancouver with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum on Sunday, July 7, holding their newborn baby daughter, Everly, in a sling.

Wearing white flip flops, gray sweat shorts and a gray long-sleeved shirt, the first-time dad cradled little Everly, who was presumably sleeping in the sling tied around the actor's back and shoulder. He carefully shielded the newborn's face with a white and pink blanket as he waited on the airport security line.

Nearby was new mom Dewan-Tatum, wearing sunglasses and a fedora. With her hubby on dad duty, the Step Up star had her hands full with their Japanese Spitz, Meeka.

At the New York premiere of his new movie in June, Tatum, 33, revealed just how "terrifying" fatherhood was so far.

Asked which is more terrifying -- protecting the president or being a new dad -- he laughed, then said: "Well, I've never protected the president, but I have been a new dad, and I can tell you that being a new dad is pretty terrifying. I'm pretty sure that something about the president makes the stakes a little higher, but to me as a new father, nothing is more important or scary than protecting a daughter."

The Magic Mike star and his actress wife, 32, welcomed their new bundle of joy on May 31 in London. On Father's Day, the couple posted their first family photo with Everly on their Facebook pages. "First Father's Day with my girls," the proud dad captioned the adorable picture.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Channing Tatum Holds Baby Everly in Sling, Jenna Dewan-Tatum Resurfaces