Channing Tatum is People's Sexiest Man Alive!

Whether it's his sculpting abilities, his sculpted bod or the show-stealing dance moves he busted out in "Magic Mike," Channing Tatum has won over the editors at People magazine and earned himself this year's coveted Sexiest Man Alive title.

"My first thought was, 'Y'all are messing with me,'" the 32-year-old Alabama native tells People. Sorry, Channing. People wasn't messing.

Since turning heads with his rugged good looks and sensitive countenance in "Stop-Loss" (2008) and "G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra" (2009), Tatum's found himself centerstage more and more, with his biggest role as the title character in Steven Soderbergh's darkly funny male stripper drama, "Magic Mike," receiving critical acclaim earlier this year.

But following in the footsteps of "sexiest men" like Bradley Cooper (2011), Ryan Reynolds (2010) and Johnny Depp (2009) takes more than good acting and good looks.

Happily married to actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum since 2009, Channing also seemed to have impressed the mag with his hobbies, which include sculpting, and an affection for poetry (according to People, he's prone to quoting Edgar Allen Poe.)

He's also excited to add family man to his resume. "I'm ready; I think she's ready," he tells People. "The first number that pops into my head is three, but I just want one to be healthy and then we'll see where we go after that."

While we're rattling off reasons to love Channing, he's also understanding about the fact that Jenna will be the one doing the hardest work for nine months when the time comes. "It's really easy for us guys to say, 'I want like 15 kids,'" he admits. "Jenna will be like, 'Well you better get another wife!'"

Somehow, we don't see her saying that.

"People know him to be fun and sexy, but they don't know how emotionally deep and spiritually open he is," Jenna muses. "He is such an open-hearted person; what you see is what you get."

