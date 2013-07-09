Baby Everly is ready for her close-up! Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum's adorable 1-month-old baby girl, Everly, was spotted out in L.A. with her mom on Saturday, July 6.

Looking a little sleepy, Everly gave photographers a glimpse of her beautiful face and dark brown hair while looking over her mother's shoulder. Dewan-Tatum, 32, cradled her daughter while preparing to go for a ride in the car.

The next day, the whole family was photographed together making their way through LAX airport. The new parents worked together as Tatum, 33, carried Everly in a sling around his chest, and while Dewan-Tatum ushered their dog through security.

During a June 27 interview on Chelsea Lately, the White House Down actor joked that he was useless -- and very, very emotional -- while his wife gave birth. "I probably went to the bathroom four times and had a crying fit," he quipped. "Like, I'm just like, 'I don't know what to do!' . . . "It's like someone's hurting, someone that you love, and you can't do anything about it. You physically cannot help."

"I'm still not helping -- and the baby's out!" Tatum joked. "Men are useless, but we are really useless during this. The baby's gonna come out whether you're there or not."

