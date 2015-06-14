Just as expected, Channing Tatum and Matt Bomer snagged the spotlight at today's gay pride parade in Los Angeles.

Channing especially got into the spirit of the parade, accessorizing his white tee with a rainbow bandana and wristband.

NEWS: Channing Tatum & Matt Bomer to Appear at Gay Pride Parade

Even without a ton of stripping (by the stars, that is), "Magic Mike" fans still got quite the show when Channing ripped his pants during the parade! Always a good sport, the 35-year-old actor laughed off the wardrobe malfunction.

Surprised by the stars' appearance at the parade? So were they! "ET" learned that the choreographers only found out about the parade float four days ago!

"Entertainment Tonight" got up close and personal with the float, which featured disco balls and blown up photos of the "Magic Mike XXL" stars:

The eye candy -- um, sorry, dancers -- who joined Channing and Matt on the float weren't too shabby either.

PHOTOS: Matt Bomer's 'Magic Mike XXL' Poster is Too Hot to Handle

The cast is said to be throwing out dog tags, shirts, beach balls and hats to the excited West Hollywood crowd, which is expected to reach at least 400,000.

If you couldn't make it to L.A. to catch the "Magic Mike XXL" cast in the flesh (heh), see more photos from their parade float here.

To be a fly on that float...