Daddy's gotta earn a living! Three days after becoming a first-time father, Channing Tatum got back to work on the London set of Jupiter Ascending on Monday, June 3, filming scenes at a power station, Us Weekly can confirm. His wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, meanwhile, is resting up at their $8.8 million London apartment with dogs Meeka and Luka -- and their brand-new baby girl, born last Thursday, May 30. (Us was first to break news of the baby's birth and gender.)

PHOTOS: How the couple prepped for baby

No info as yet on the little girl's name, birth weight or other details. But the family of three (plus Meeka and Luka) will be on the move soon enough as Jupiter Ascending's production moves to Chicago in July, and Dewan-Tatum, 32, starts production on her Lifetime series Witches of East End in Vancouver.

PHOTOS: Channing's hot body

In the final stretch of her pregnancy, the actress was "reading as many baby books as she can," her show costar Rachel Boston told Us recently. "Her heart is filled with so much love," Boston adds of the actress and Magic Mike actor, 33, who celebrate their third wedding anniversary next month. "She and Channing are true soulmates."

PHOTOS: First-time moms in Hollywood

Adds a friend of the pair: "They fell in love when they were total unknowns, and they're both so down-to-earth, smart and cool. They're a perfect match."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Channing Tatum Returns to Work on Film Set After Daughter's Birth