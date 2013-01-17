Daddy-to-be Channing Tatum is trying out a new look. The Magic Mike actor stepped out for a quick bite with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum in Beverly Hills Wednesday, Jan. 16, and offered a glimpse of his totally bald, shaved head.

The couple kept things casual in a sweater and beanie for Tatum and a denim shirt and long skirt for Dewan, who showed off a growing baby bump.

Tatum and Dewan, both 32, have been ecstatically awaiting their bundle of joy since first confirming the pregnancy to Us Weekly in December.

"Channing is so excited for the baby," a pal of the couple told Us at the time. "He's been wanting this a long time. They are over the moon about becoming parents."

The couple married in Malibu on July 11, 2009, after meeting on the set of Step Up three years earlier.

Shortly after their pregnancy announcement, Tatum told Entertainment Weekly that he was planning to step back from acting a bit to focus on more behind-the-scenes projects with his partner Reid Carolin, who wrote the screenplay for Magic Mike.

The pair has also been getting ready for their first-time parenthood with a little help from their pet dogs, Lulu and Meeka.

"They are kids without being kids," Dewan told Us. "It's good prep."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Channing Tatum Shaves His Head Bald, Steps Out With Pregnant Wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum