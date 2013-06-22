Fatherhood looks good on him! Channing Tatum made his first appearance as a dad at the premiere for his new movie, "White House Down," in Washington, D.C. on June 21.

Wearing a striped navy blue suit, the first-time dad to baby Everly, whom he welcomed on May 31 with wife Jenna Dewan Tatum, looked dapper and happy on the red carpet.

The 33-year-old actor was all smiles at the event -- posing for photos with fans and playfully swinging around his costar, 13-year-old Joey King, when they met up on the carpet.

On June 16, Tatum and his actress wife debuted their baby girl for the very first time on their Facebook pages. "First Father's Day with my girls," he wrote, showing off little Everly sleeping in his arms.

The couple married in 2009 after first meeting on the set of "Step Up" in 2006.

Tatum's new movie, which also stars Jamie Foxx, hits theaters June 28.

