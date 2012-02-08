When Jenna Dewan first watched The Vow, she didn't anticipate seeing her husband Channing Tatum's rear end plastered across the screen.

"I was like, 'There's his butt on the screen,'" Dewan, 31, laughed to E! News. "But it's completely screen-worthy. It's definitely going to be something people rewind and play."

Tatum, 31, says the onscreen nudity helped explain the relationship he has with his wife (Rachel McAdams), who loses her memory in a car crash. "That wasn't gratuitous," he insisted. "That was necessary."

Taking his shirt off was another matter, however. "It was like, 'Do I really need to have my shirt off to take out the garbage while eating a piece of pizza and picking up a cat?' Shirtless? Was that really necessary?"

The actor -- who will strip down alongside Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer in this summer's Magic Mike -- doesn't mind showing off his hot body for the right reasons.

"I'm sure it won't be the last time I take my clothes off," Tatum laughed.

