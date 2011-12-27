RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) -- Carol Channing's husband, a onetime classmate whom she married some 70 years later, has died on the eve of his 92nd birthday.

A family spokesman says former rancher and local political leader Harry Kullijian collapsed Monday at the couple's Rancho Mirage, Calif., home after suffering an aneurysm. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Kullijian was a onetime walnut grower in California's Central Valley and served two terms on the Modesto, Calif., City Council.

Afterward, he became one of the founders of Citizens Leading Effective Action Now, or CLEAN, to fight pornography.

Kullijian and Channing went to the same middle school in San Francisco. After the death of his first wife in 2002, Kullijian and Channing were reunited and they married in 2004.

They went on to form the Channing-Kullijian Foundation to support arts education in schools.