For eliminated bachelorette Chantal O'Brien, timing really was everything.

During Tuesday's "LIVE! With Regis and Kelly," Brad Womack's runner-up revealed the precise moment she knew he'd propose to her competitor, single mom Emily Maynard.

"I felt pretty confident, but when I was in the limo [driving up to the proposal site], I thought 'it's too early for a proposal -- they usually do this at sunset,'" O'Brien, 28, told Philbin and Ripa of the moments before Womack got on bended knee in Cape Town, South Africa.

After being dumped by the Austin-based bar owner, O'Brien -- who slapped Womack on the show's premiere on behalf of "every woman in America" -- knew she had to keep calm.

"I've already gotten in trouble for all the violence so it's good I didn't [go there]," she joked to Ripa when the cohost asked if she felt like kneeing Womack in the crotch.

Already in a new relationship, O'Brien is cautiously optimistic about the staying power of Womack and Maynard's bond.

"I think it's really hard to be in that position," she says. "I hope it works out, but I don't know. They obviously have something."

More on Wonderwall:

Brad Womack's Ex: He Proposed to Me Before 'The Bachelor'

'Bachelor' Brad and more Celebs Gone Geeky

Former 'Bachelor' Suitors Gia and Vienna Start Twitter War

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Look back at Brad's sexiest dates with Emily and Chantal

VIDEO: Ouch! Chantal slaps Brad

PHOTOS: Where are your favorite Bachelor stars today?