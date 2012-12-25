Charles Durning passed away on Dec. 24. He was 89.

The Oscar-nominated character actor died of natural causes at his New York home, his agent, Judith Moss, told The Associated Press.

Durning is best known for his roles in "The Sting," "Dog Day Afternoon" and "Tootsie." He earned an Academy Award nomination for his 1982 role in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," and his 1983 film "To Be or Not to Be." Durning won a Golden Globe for best supporting TV actor for the 1991 TV film "The Kennedys of Massachusettes," and won a Tony in 1990 for playing Big Daddy on Broadway's "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

He is survived by three children, whom he had with his first wife before divorcing in 1972. He remarried in 1974 to Mary Ann Amelio, his high school sweetheart.

In an 2008 interview with The Associated press, he said he had no plans to retire, joking, "They're going to carry me out, if I go."

