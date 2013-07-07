Nigella Lawson's husband Charles Saatchi files for divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take baby North to her family's July 4th party, Heidi Klum flashes her butt in a revealing Instagram picture: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from the July 6 weekend!

1. Nigella Lawson's Husband Charles Saatchi Files For Divorce

Nigella Lawson's husband Charles Saatchi announced he's divorcing the celebrity chef, explaining in a statement to The U.K.'s Daily Mail newspaper that he's disappointed Lawson failed to publicly defend him following their very public fight on June 9.

2. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Brought North West to July 4th Party

Very fittingly, first-time parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gained a little independence on Independence Day! A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the pair took baby North to Kim's stepdad, Bruce Jenner's beach house in Malibu, Calif., where her family was celebrating the holiday together. It was the newborn's first reported outing since she left the hospital June 21 after being born five weeks early.

3. Heidi Klum Flashes Butt, Shows Off Cornrow Hair

If anyone can pull off butt cleavage, it's Heidi Klum! Clad in a tiny bikini, the Project Runway host and model flashed her butt while showing her painful sunburn to her Instagram followers on Saturday, July 6, leaving little to the imagination in the NSFW picture.

4. Elisha Cuthbert Marries Dion Phaneuf!

A Happy Ending, indeed! Actress Elisha Cuthbert married Dion Phaneuf, defenseman and captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team, on Saturday, July 6.

5. Former Full House Stars Candace Cameron, Andrea Barber Meet NKOTB

Flashback to the '80s! The magic of the late '80s and early '90s came together on Friday, July 5, when Full House stars Candace Cameron Bure, most known for her role as D.J. Tanner on the beloved family sitcom, attended the New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) concert at LA's Staples Center with Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on the show.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Charles Saatchi Divorcing Nigella Lawson, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Take North to July 4 Party: Top 5 Stories of The Weekend