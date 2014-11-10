Charlie Ebersol may have met his dream girl in Britney Spears. And she may have finally found "the one," too.

Although the relationship is very new, the couple appear to be over the moon about each other. And it seems to be moving quickly, with Charlie having already met the "Toxic" singer's two children.

"Charlie has never seemed happier. He's head over heels in love," a source close to Charlie told Wonderwall.com. The source added: "And he thinks the world of her boys."

For her part, Spears appears to be equally excited, posting a photo on Monday to her Instagram account of the two of them smiling with what appears to be a desert background.

"This guy…" she captioned the photo with an emoji of a smiley face wearing sunglasses.

On Saturday, "The Moment" producer also took to his Instagram account, posting a photo of himself and Spears both grinning from ear to ear. He captioned the photo, "#happiness." Spears also posted the same photo with a single heart emoji.

Just last week, Spears confirmed the relationship, adding that there was a "special someone" in her life. But in the age of social media, nothing is official until it's posted.

Congrats and a lot of #happiness to the new couple.