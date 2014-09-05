Hello, handsome!

Charlie Hunnam—who was briefly attached to play Christian Grey in the upcoming 50 Shades of Grey film—has a sexy new gig: he’s the face of Calvin Klein’s new men’s fragrance, Reveal Men.

In the ad, the Sons of Anarchy star, 34, does his best “Blue Steel” pose, looking deep into the camera’s eye, while rocking a black suit and dress shirt sans tie. But he’s not the only pretty face in the ad: As the face of Reveal Women, supermodel Doutzen Kroes joins Hunnam—wearing nothing but a barely-there smile.

Hunnam returns the sexy favor by appearing in the Reveal Women’s campaign shirtless, though he too keeps his back to the camera, arms wrapped around the Dutch beauty, 29.

The pair also co-star in the accompanying video campaign for the complementary Reveal fragrances. In it, Hunnam and Kroes play naughty neighbors that tease each other through the windows of their facing luxury apartments, Rear Window-style.

Though Hunnam did ultimately turn down the chance to play Christian Grey—a role that was quickly filled by Jamie Dornan opposite Dakota Johnson as his love Anastasia Steele—the steamy campaign does give fans a tiny peek into what might have been.

