It's another clue as to what was going on in the whirlwind life of Charlie Sheen last Thursday. The 911 call audio from the day Sheen was rushed to the hospital has been released, and it spells out the severe pain the "Two and a Half Men" star was experiencing.

"He was very, very intoxicated, also apparently in a lot of pain," Dr. Paul Nassif says of Charlie Sheen during the emergency call. The plastic surgeon friend of Sheen also says he was instructed not to call 911 by someone at the Sheen residence.

Nassif, who is the husband of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Adrienne Maloof-Nassif, received a phone call from his famous neighbor early last Thursday morning.

Nassif later told CNN, "I was just waking up, I was still very, very groggy and the phone rang and it was Charlie Sheen's residence. I spoke to Charlie for a few minutes and said he was in a lot of pain, and remember I'm Charlie's friend. I'm not his doctor."

The call culminated in an emergency trip to the hospital for the actor and reports of a marathon night of partying that preceded the 911 call. Sheen subsequently checked into rehab.

